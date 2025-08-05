Unique McLaren F1 can beat its own record

5 August 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A rare 1997 McLaren F1 sports car, one of just seven units ever imported to the United States, is now up for auction by RM Sotheby’s, Azernews reports.

With an expected sale price of $23 million, this iconic vehicle has the potential to break records, becoming the most expensive McLaren ever sold at auction. Currently, the highest price ever achieved for a McLaren F1 stands at $20.4 million, a figure set during a Gooding & Company auction in August 2021.

The McLaren F1, designed by renowned automotive engineer Gordon Murray, was originally created as a road version of the car that triumphed at the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans. It features a 6.1-liter BMW S70/2 V12 engine, delivering an impressive 627 horsepower (461 kW), and boasts a top speed of 356 km/h. In 1998, a modified version of the F1 reached a blistering 386.4 km/h, setting a Guinness World Record as the fastest production car at the time.

What makes this particular McLaren F1 even more exceptional is its status as one of the most coveted and rare supercars in history. Combining stunning design, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled performance, the F1 remains an automotive legend.

The auction is set to close on August 17th, and automotive enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting the final bid. If the car sells at the expected price, it will not only solidify the F1’s place in history but also highlight the ongoing demand for rare and extraordinary vehicles in the world of high-end auctions.