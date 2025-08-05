Spectators number for reach round of Azerbaijan Premier League disclosed

5 August 2025 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The highest number of spectators in the 2024–25 Azerbaijan Premier League has been recorded in the first round, Azernews reports.

A total of 77, 372 fans watched the 43 matches held in the first round at the stadium. The average number of spectators per game in this round was 1,799, which is the highest figure during the season.

The number of spectators in the other rounds of the season was relatively low. Some 66, 983 fans watched the 47 matches played in the second round from the stands.

This means an average of 1425 people per match. In the Round III, 61, 416 fans gathered for 45 games, with an average of 1365 people. This figure was recorded as the lowest figure during the season.

In the Round IV, a total of 70,162 spectators attended 45 matches, with an average attendance of 1,559.

Two matches from the Round I were postponed and played during the Round II.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2024–25 Azerbaijan Premier League marks the 33rd season of Azerbaijan's top-tier football competition.

On April 27, 2025, during the 32nd round of the Premier League, Qarabag FC clinched the title with four matches to spare after a 1–1 draw against Sabah.

This victory made them the champions for the 12th time overall and for the fourth consecutive season.

This season is the final one featuring 10 teams, as the league will expand to 12 teams starting from the 2025–26 season.