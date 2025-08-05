Access issues reported with WhatsApp in Azerbaijan

5 August 2025 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Users in Azerbaijan are currently experiencing problems accessing the WhatsApp messaging service, Azernews reports.

Many users are unable to log into the web version of WhatsApp. While some are able to briefly access the platform, the application often shuts down automatically shortly after.

There has been no official statement from WhatsApp regarding the cause of the issue or when it will be resolved.