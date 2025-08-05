Qala Insurance wins tender for ANAMA’s employee medical and accident coverage
The National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has concluded an open tender for voluntary medical and personal accident insurance services covering its 3,285 employees, Azernews reports.
According to the Unified Public Procurement Portal noted that the winning bidder is "Qala Insurance" Joint Stock Company.
The contract with the winning company is valued at 1.675 million ($0.99 million) Azerbaijani manat.
