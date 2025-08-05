Azernews.Az

Tuesday August 5 2025

Value of local card transactions in Azerbaijan sees 3.9% annual growth

5 August 2025 13:28 (UTC+04:00)
Value of local card transactions in Azerbaijan sees 3.9% annual growth
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

As of the end of June 2025, the number of transactions made using local payment cards issued by resident financial institutions in Azerbaijan reached 53,200, with a total transaction value of 55.09 million manats, Azernews reports, citing the the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more