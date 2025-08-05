Person responsible for fire in Khojaly detained [PHOTOS]

5 August 2025 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On August 4, a fire broke out in the Khanyurdu village of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district, Azernews reports, citing local police the Regional Group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Press Service.

The Press Service noted that the individual responsible for starting the fire has been identified by law enforcement officers. Investigations revealed that the blaze was caused by 20-year-old Murad Abdulkhaligov, who had carelessly ignited household waste in the area.

As a result of the fire, approximately 500 square meters of dry brush and shrubbery were burned.

A protocol has been drawn up against Abdulkhaligov under the relevant article of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Authorities have urged the public to act responsibly and avoid open flames, especially during the dry summer months, to prevent such incidents.