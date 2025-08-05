Qarabag FC set to take part in third round of UEFA Champions League

5 August 2025 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

The third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League is expected to start on August 5, Azernews reports.

Four matches will take place on the first matchday of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, first legs.

At 21:00, Malmo from Sweden will face Copenhagen from Denmark. At 22:00, Dynamo Kyiv from Ukraine will play against Pafos from Cyprus.

Also at 22:00, Shkendija from North Macedonia will compete with Qarabag FC from Azerbaijan.

Finally, at 22:45, Rangers from Scotland will take on Viktoria from the Czech Republic. It should be noted that the other matches of the third round will also be held on August 5.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans around the world. Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time. The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.

