US and France discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement progress

They also exchanged views on Iran’s nuclear program, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the war in Ukraine, and the conflict in Sudan.

The US State Department noted that Rubio discussed with his French counterpart the process of concluding a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

US Secretary of State Mark Rubio and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot held a phone conversation, Azernews reports, citing the US. State Department.

