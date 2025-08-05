Azerbaijani observers attend ongoing multinational military drills in Georgia

5 August 2025 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The multinational military exercise “Agile Spirit 2025” continues in Georgia, with participation and observation from several partner nations, including Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to Azernews, senior military officials from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense are attending the drills as observers, underscoring the country's support for regional security cooperation.

The Georgian Ministry of Defense stated that the exercise is being jointly led by Brigadier General Koba Grigolia, commander of Georgia’s Western Defense Forces, and Colonel William Cox, a representative of the US Georgia National Guard.

The exercises, which are taking place across both Georgia and Türkiye, aim to enhance interoperability among allied and partner forces, contributing to the strengthening of regional defense ties and strategic cooperation.