Moldova seeks Azerbaijani companies as gas suppliers

5 August 2025 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Moldova has expressed interest in involving Azerbaijani companies in its gas procurement strategy as it continues efforts to diversify energy sources ahead of the autumn-winter season, Azernews reports.

According to Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu, the state-owned company Energocom has a clear strategy focused on source diversification. “We would be glad to see Azerbaijani companies among the suppliers. However, our recommendation is to carefully monitor the tender procedures organized by Energocom, or submit applications, or start direct negotiations,” the minister stated.

The remarks come as Moldova moves further away from dependence on Gazprom, following the Russian supplier’s unilateral decision to reduce gas volumes in 2022. Since then, Moldovagaz—half-owned by Gazprom—has largely relied on Energocom for gas supplies.

Due to Gazprom’s majority stake, which is subject to international sanctions, Moldovagaz has not been able to operate freely on international markets. Furthermore, the company has reportedly failed to comply with national legislation and fulfill its supply and distribution obligations within the required timeframe. As a result, the company’s gas supply license has been officially revoked.

The National Agency for Energy Regulation confirmed the decision today, stating that beginning September 1, Energocom will assume all supplier functions. A separate supplier for the Transnistrian region is expected to be designated by the same date.