Azernews.Az

Tuesday August 5 2025

Azerbaijan sees growth in plastic and polyethylene production in first half of 2025

5 August 2025 15:46 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sees growth in plastic and polyethylene production in first half of 2025
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Plastic and polyethylene production in Azerbaijan recorded notable growth in the first six months of 2025, according to the latest data from the State Statistics Committee, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more