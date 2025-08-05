5 August 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China is set to release the historical film "731", directed by Zhao Linshan, which focuses on the notorious biological laboratories run by Imperial Japan. The film marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and will be widely released on September 18, the anniversary of the 1931 Mukden Incident, when Japan began its occupation of Northeast China, Azernews reports.

The movie is grounded in historical facts, specifically the inhumane experiments conducted by Unit 731 of the Imperial Japanese Army. This unit carried out gruesome biological and chemical warfare tests on human subjects during the early 20th century, leading to countless deaths and suffering.

The film serves not only as a stark reminder of these atrocities but also as a tribute to the resilience and determination of the Chinese people in their fight against fascism. It emphasizes the importance of remembering the past in order to safeguard peace and prevent the repetition of such horrors.

In addition to its historical significance, "731" is expected to spark global conversations about the dark legacy of biological warfare and the moral boundaries of science. The film aims to educate and provoke thought on the consequences of unchecked militarism and the need for international cooperation to prevent such atrocities from ever occurring again.