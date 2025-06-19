Sweden record largest increase in greenhouse gas emissions since 2010

19 June 2025 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

According to preliminary data from the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency, greenhouse gas emissions in Sweden increased by 7% in 2024 compared to 2023, reaching 47.5 million tons of CO₂ equivalent. This marks the highest growth in emissions since 2010, Azernews reports.

The primary cause of this increase was the higher use of fossil diesel fuel in road transport and construction machinery, where emissions rose by 24% and 32%, respectively. This spike is largely attributed to the mandatory reduction in the share of biofuels starting from January 2024.

Additionally, emissions from the electricity and heat supply sector saw a 5% increase, while emissions from industry decreased by 5%.

The Environmental Protection Agency has warned that this rise in emissions could make it more challenging for Sweden to meet its EU climate commitments, especially with the European Green Deal and the EU's 2030 climate targets rapidly approaching.

The Minister of Climate and Environment, Romina Purmokhtari, declined an interview with Dagens Nyheter, opting instead for a written statement through her press secretary. She referred to the emissions increase as a "temporary" setback and reassured the public that the government is working on additional measures in the upcoming 2026 budget. The minister also expressed confidence that Sweden will still be able to meet the EU's climate targets in the transport sector by 2030.

This surge in emissions highlights the tension between Sweden’s ambitious climate goals and the practical challenges of reducing fossil fuel reliance. While Sweden has long been seen as a leader in sustainability, the mandatory biofuel reduction has prompted a rise in fossil fuel consumption in key sectors like transportation and construction. Some experts suggest that the government may need to reconsider its biofuel policies and explore alternative renewable energy sources to ensure that Sweden stays on track to meet its climate targets.

Sweden’s reliance on green hydrogen and electric mobility technologies, particularly in the transport sector, could become pivotal in the country's efforts to curb emissions. As Europe faces mounting pressure to transition to greener energy systems, Sweden’s ability to balance short-term challenges with long-term sustainability will be closely monitored by the EU and the global community.