Azerbaijan and World Bank discuss strategic directions of new CPF for 2025–2029

19 June 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Discussions have taken place between Azerbaijani officials and the World Bank regarding the main priorities of a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for the period 2025–2029, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Taleh Kazimov, met with a delegation led by Roland Price, the World Bank’s Regional Director for the South Caucasus.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the strategic directions of the upcoming CPF, reviewed the current status of ongoing projects, and explored potential new initiatives for future collaboration.