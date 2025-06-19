Jovdat Hajiyev's timeless contribution to national culture and music [PHOTOS]

19 June 2025 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Jovdat Hajiyev stands as a distinguished figure who has made a lasting impact on Azerbaijan’s rich musical heritage. His artistic work, celebrating the spiritual beauty of humanity through a pioneering fusion of national and international musical traditions, has always been marked by profound civic passion and deep artistic value.

This year marks the 108th anniversary of the birth of Jovdat Hajiyev, a renowned Azerbaijani composer, public figure, educator, recipient of the USSR State Prizes, People's Artist, and professor.

Born in 1917 in the city of Shaki, Jovdat Hajiyev completed his secondary education before studying at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory from 1935 to 1938, followed by the Moscow Conservatory from 1938 to 1941.

His studies were interrupted by the outbreak of war but resumed later, culminating in his graduation in 1947 under the mentorship of the eminent composer Dmitry Shostakovich.

From that year until his passing, Jovdat Hajiyev actively composed and taught at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory. Between 1957 and 1969, he served as the rector of this leading musical institution.

Jovdat Hajiyev is recognized as one of the pioneers of symphonic music in Azerbaijan. His symphonies and the symphonic poem "In the Name of Peace" addressed pressing issues of his era, presented through a lyrical and dramatic lens. Among his significant works is the opera "Motherland," co-composed with Gara Garayev, alongside chamber-instrumental and piano compositions.

Even during his student years, he composed major works including a one-movement symphony, two symphonic poems, and the "Azerbaijan Suite" for string quartet. The opera "Motherland" earned him the USSR State Prize in 1945.

Author of eight symphonies, Jovdat Hajiyev's orchestral music is rich with themes of heroism, humanism, and the exaltation of the spiritual essence of humanity.

His compositions expertly incorporate the expressive elements and developmental techniques of Azerbaijani folk music traditions.

In addition to symphonies, he composed a symphonietta, oratorio, ballad, sonata, scherzo, quartet poem, and several significant choral works.

His sixth symphony, "To the Summits," and seventh, "Shahids," strongly reflect his civic convictions, with the latter dedicated to the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence.

The eighth symphony, "Time Has Chosen Him," honors the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

Hajiyev played an essential role in shaping Azerbaijan's compositional school and made a priceless contribution to the training of professional musicians in the country. He was a distinguished educator who nurtured multiple generations of Azerbaijani composers.

His contributions to Azerbaijani musical culture earned him two USSR State Prizes, numerous orders and medals, including Azerbaijan's highest state honor, the Shohrat (Glory) Order.

By decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on February 7, 2017, Azerbaijan celebrated the 100th anniversary of Jovdat Hajiyev's birth with wide acclaim.

Jovdat Hajiyev passed away on January 18, 2002, at the age of 85.