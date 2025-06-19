bp appoints Giovanni Cristofoli as new regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye [PHOTO]

19 June 2025 12:12 (UTC+04:00)

bp announced today the appointment of Giovanni Cristofoli as the new regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye (AGT), with effect from 1 October 2025. Gio will be based in Baku, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Gio is currently bp senior vice president, solutions, leading a global organization that provides services and solutions to bp’s upstream, refining, low carbon energy and non-operated joint venture businesses. Under Gio’s leadership, bp has transformed the way it delivers maintenance, reliability, subsea services and more.

Gio will succeed Gary Jones, who has successfully led bp’s regional business since April 2017. Gary’s new role will be the subject of a future announcement.

Murray Auchincloss, bp group chief executive, said: “Gio is a highly experienced global energy industry expert and leader, who will bring a wealth of strategic insight, operational excellence, and a proven track record of driving transformation and growth. As bp’s new regional president, Gio will continue our successful partnerships here, building on our proud history of world-scale projects and operations in the region.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Gary for his outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to bp’s success in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. Over the past eight years, he has led our business in the region with distinction, achieving numerous successes and milestones, and fostering strong, collaborative relationships with the Government, SOCAR, and our partners. Notably, the announcement of the five new projects during Baku Energy Week earlier this month stands as a testament to bp’s continued and growing commitment to these successful joint efforts and our long-term distinctive presence in Azerbaijan.

“I would also like to wish Gio and Gary every success in their new roles”.