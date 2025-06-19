Türkiye achieves historic economic milestone amid global slowdown

19 June 2025 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

In a recent statement, Turkish Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat announced that Turkiye’s national income surpassed the $1 trillion mark for the first time in 2023 — a symbolic and strategic threshold — reaching $1.13 trillion by year’s end. That momentum has continued into 2024 and early 2025, with the figure now standing at $1.371 trillion.

