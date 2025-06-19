BSEC Parliamentary Assembly delegates visit Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli district [PHOTOS]

19 June 2025 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

On June 19, participants of the 65th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) visited Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district as part of a broader trip to the country’s territories liberated from occupation.

Azernews reports, according to the Press and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament), the delegation was accompanied by members of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary representation to PABSEC, including Musa Guliyev, Chair of the Labor and Social Policy Committee of the Milli Majlis and the PABSEC Committee on Social and Humanitarian Affairs, as well as MPs Sabina Salmanova, Rizvan Nabiyev, Gunay Aghamali, Zaur Shukyurov, Vugar Iskandarov, and Mahir Suleymanli.

During the visit, the guests toured Fuzuli International Airport, where they were welcomed by representatives of the Special Presidential Envoy’s office for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts. Delegates were briefed on the airport’s construction and significance as a symbol of post-conflict reconstruction.

The Azerbaijani officials also informed the delegation about the extensive destruction and vandalism inflicted by Armenian forces during nearly 30 years of occupation. Fuzuli, like many other cities and villages, was plundered and razed to the ground, with residential buildings and infrastructure completely destroyed.

The delegation was then presented with updates on the large-scale reconstruction and redevelopment efforts currently underway in Fuzuli, in line with the city’s new Master Plan. Exhibits at the airport showcased these ongoing initiatives.

It was also noted that former internally displaced persons are now returning to their native lands, with new residential neighborhoods being established in Fuzuli to accommodate resettled families.