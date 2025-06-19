South Korea, United States and Japan hold joint military exercises

19 June 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korea, the United States, and Japan recently conducted joint military air exercises to strengthen trilateral security cooperation in response to growing threats from North Korea, Azernews reports.

The exercises involved South Korean F-15K, American F-16, and Japanese F-2 fighter jets and took place in the southern region of South Korea.

“The exercises were conducted to reinforce security cooperation between South Korea, the United States, and Japan, deter the increasing nuclear and missile threats posed by North Korea, and maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the region,” the South Korean Air Force said in an official statement.

Notably, these are the first trilateral military exercises held following the election of South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol. The previous exercises took place in January.

These joint drills are part of a broader effort to enhance interoperability among the allied forces and demonstrate a unified front amid escalating regional tensions. Analysts suggest that such coordinated displays of military readiness serve as a strong deterrent message not only to North Korea but also to other regional actors watching the balance of power in East Asia.