Google launches voice-powered 'Search Live' as part of AI expansion

19 June 2025 20:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Google has launched a new voice-activated feature called Search Live for its Google app on both iOS and Android, offering users in the United States a more natural, conversational way to search the web, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

This rollout is part of the company’s AI Mode initiative, currently being trialed in Google Labs.

Search Live allows users to speak directly to Google Search, ask follow-up questions, and receive spoken responses — all without having to type.

The feature is designed for those who are multitasking or on the move, providing a hands-free experience that’s similar to Google’s existing Gemini Live tool.

By tapping the newly introduced Live icon in the app, users can begin voice conversations with the search engine. The assistant then responds with spoken answers, as well as links to relevant webpages.

One of the key advantages of Search Live is its ability to support continuous conversation even while switching between apps, making multitasking smoother.

Additionally, a Transcript feature allows users to switch between voice and text mid-conversation, and a searchable AI Mode history enables users to go back to previous queries and pick up where they left off.

Despite its innovations, the launch of Search Live has raised some questions within the tech community about Google's strategy. While Search Live and Gemini Live share many similar features, including camera-based input integration (which is set to come to Search Live in future updates), users may find it confusing to navigate between two apps offering nearly identical tools.

Google has confirmed that Search Live runs on a customized version of its Gemini AI model, with specialized enhancements for voice interaction. This could indicate a strategic shift toward integrating more AI-driven, conversational search features into its ecosystem.

Search Live is only available in the U.S. at the moment, with no word on an international rollout. However, if successful, this feature could open the door to more immersive, voice-powered search experiences in the near future, especially as AI continues to improve.