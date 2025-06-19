People of Azerbaijan regarded the February 6 tragedy as their own, says President

19 June 2025 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

“From the very first day, tens of thousands of Azerbaijanis in Baku and other cities across the country rushed to aid centers to provide humanitarian assistance, fulfilling their fraternal duty,” the head of state emphasized.

“The people of Azerbaijan regarded this tragedy (the February 6, 2023 earthquake) as their own,” said President Ilham Aliyev during the opening ceremony of the “Azerbaijan” neighborhood in the city of Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye.

