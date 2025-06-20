Winners of Azerbaijan Open Dance Championship announced [PHOTOS]

20 June 2025 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Open Dance Championship 2025 has taken place at Sarhadchi Sports Complex, organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Dance Association, Azernews reports.

The large-scale event saw the participation of over 1,000 dancers representing around 50 dance groups from dance schools, cultural centers in Baku, and various parts of the country.

The competition covered a wide range of dance styles: gymnastic and acrobatic dances, cheer-dance, pop performances, partner dance, K-pop, breakdance, hip-hop shows, show dance, modern and classic dances, ballroom dance stylization, Bollywood, folk dances of different nations, folkloric stylization, and folkloric shows.

The young talents took place in various formats: solos, duets, small and large groups, ensembles, and big ensembles. Participants were divided into age categories.

The judging panel consisted of 11 licensed experts from the Azerbaijan Dance Association.

In the first block of performances, assessments were made by Gunel Gasimli, Nigar Aliyeva, and Natavan Aliyeva; in the second – Etir Ibrahimova, Lala Hajiyeva, Dilara Mursalova, Ziyavar Karimov, and Aslan Neymatov; in the third – Jabir Rzaev, Ulviya Gasanova, and Farid Ibrahimov.

President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov and a long-time organizer of such projects, emphasized the importance of the championship:

"Our goal is to identify talented dance groups, facilitate experience exchange among teachers, and attract teenagers and youth to modern choreography. I believe every child is talented, and our task is to give them opportunities for self-expression. I wish all participants success in this and future competitions."

During the awards ceremony, the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Youth Union, Zakir Aliyev, presented prizes to the winners and emphasized:

"Congratulations to all our winners! I wish them new achievements and success. They are our future, and I am confident they will represent Azerbaijan with dignity on the international stage."

It is worth noting that the dance ensembles Qaval, Umid, and Gracia achieved the most victories in the competition. The fight for leadership continued until the final moments of the event.

As a result of the final stage, the Grand Prix was awarded to the Gracia ensemble under the artistic direction of Nigar Aliyeva, who won in eight different categories.

