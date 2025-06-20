Azerbaijan approves MoU on agricultural cooperation with Kuwait - decree
Azerbaijan has approved the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Kuwait," Azernews reports.
This was formalized through a decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.
The decree confirms that the MoU, signed in Kuwait City on April 30, 2025, has been ratified and is now in effect.
Following the activation of the memorandum, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture will be responsible for ensuring the implementation of its provisions. Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will notify the Government of Kuwait that all necessary domestic procedures for the MoU’s enforcement have been completed.
