Names of generals who led Armenian operations during April clashes revealed in court

20 June 2025 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

At a military court session on June 20, Bako Sahakyan, who formerly served as the “president” of the occupation regime established in territories once controlled by Armenian armed forces, responded to questions posed by prosecutor Təranə Məmmədova, representing the state prosecution.

According to Azernews, during his testimony, Sahakyan addressed inquiries related to the 2016 clashes, commonly referred to as the April War. He disclosed the chain of command on the Armenian side during those operations. It was revealed that the military activities were led by then Armenian Defense Minister General-Colonel Seyran Ohanyan, Chief of the General Staff General-Colonel Yuri Khachaturov, and the commander of the largest armed force of the occupation regime’s so-called “army,” Levin Mnatsakanyan.

The court proceedings continue against citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of war crimes and crimes against peace and humanity, including planning and conducting an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism and financing terrorism, forcibly seizing and holding power, among numerous other offenses arising from Armenia’s military aggression.