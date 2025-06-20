First international route from China to Azerbaijan launched via Turkmenbashi port
The first freight train bound for Azerbaijan has departed from the city of Jinghua in eastern China, marking the official launch of the new Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, Azernews reports, citing Turkmenistan’s Agency for Transport and Communications.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!