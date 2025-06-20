Azernews.Az

Friday June 20 2025

First international route from China to Azerbaijan launched via Turkmenbashi port

20 June 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The first freight train bound for Azerbaijan has departed from the city of Jinghua in eastern China, marking the official launch of the new Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, Azernews reports, citing Turkmenistan’s Agency for Transport and Communications.

