Youth Artificial Intelligence Forum kicks off in Baku to empower young innovators

20 June 2025 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Today, the Youth Artificial Intelligence Forum is being held in Baku, organized by the Youth Development and Career Center in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Youth Foundation of Azerbaijan, the Public Union for Supporting Youth Enlightenment, and as part of the “Baku ID” Innovation Festival, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the forum is to introduce young people to the latest developments in artificial intelligence, spark their interest in the field, discuss career opportunities, and support their preparation for the future labor market.

At the opening ceremony, MP Mushfiq Jafarov, Deputy Executive Director of the Youth Foundation of Azerbaijan Yusif Valiyev, and Director General of the Youth Development and Career Center Azer Aliyev emphasized the importance of youth development in technology and artificial intelligence, highlighting the opportunities created by the government for young people in this sector.

The forum, attended by over 200 young participants, features a panel discussion titled “The Role of Artificial Intelligence and Technology in Youth Career Development: Current Opportunities and Challenges.” The session is moderated by Aynure Alakbarli, Chairperson of the Public Union for Supporting Youth Enlightenment.

Speakers include Ramil Jabbarov, Head of Department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan; Alya Abbaszada, Executive Director of the Technovate-Sabah Angel Investors Club; Orkhan Gahramanzade, Head of Department at the Youth Foundation of Azerbaijan; and Leman Aliyeva, Co-founder of the Artificial Intelligence HUB.

During the discussions, participants explore the opportunities artificial intelligence technologies offer to youth, the challenges within the sector, and the impact of AI on the labor market.

The event will conclude with a Q&A session, providing young attendees the chance to engage with experts and have their questions answered.

This is the second edition of the Artificial Intelligence Forum organized by the Youth Development and Career Center, aimed at enhancing young people’s knowledge and skills in digital technologies, while fostering networking and collaboration within the field.