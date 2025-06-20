Exhibition 'Magical World of Zeynab' opens at Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center [PHOTOS]

20 June 2025 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

The opening of the exhibition titled "The Magical World of Zeynab," created by 13-year-old Zeynab Babayeva, has taken place at Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center, Azernews reports.

Among the visitors to the exhibition were Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and President of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva.

The exhibition showcased works by the young artist inspired by her love for nature, animals, flora, and fauna. In her creations, Zeynab used natural materials such as clay, linen threads, and fabric, transforming them into images born from a rich inner world and vivid imagination.

The event was opened with a welcoming speech by Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Salhab Mammadov.

In his speech, he highly praised the young artist’s works and wished her creative growth, emphasizing that children like her shape the future of national art.

He noted that Zeynab's works reveal a genuine taste and an extraordinary desire for creativity.

Additionally, the People’s Artist made a special proposal to the exhibition's author and invited her to the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, to the Faculty of Sculpture.

"I want to invite you to the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, to the Faculty of Sculpture. Come – see how professional masters and students of our faculty work, feel this atmosphere. I am sure this will be an inspiring and important experience for you,: emphasized S. Mammadov.

Warm words were also addressed to the participants and guests by Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Rufat Mahmud, who thanked the organizers and highlighted the importance of supporting children's and youth creativity.

Director of the Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center Anna Ibrahimbayova spoke about the institution's mission – to create conditions for young authors' self-expression, develop their creative potential, and inspire them to new discoveries.

At the event, Deputy Chairperson of the Azerbaijan Parliamentary Committee on CultureGunay Afandiyeva congratulated young Zeynab on her first exhibition and expressed confidence in the girl's bright creative future.

She pointed out that these art works are imbued with kindness and warmth. Their main feature is that they were created with love.

During the event, a short video was also shown, demonstrating how Zeynab works: from the birth of an idea and sculpting to decorating and bringing each figurine to life.

At the end of the event, the young artist held a small masterclass, which was actively attended by guests and children.

In an interview with an AZERTAC correspondent, Zeynab herself said that she has had a special love for animals since early childhood, and this attachment inspired her to create the exhibited works. According to her, she dreams of donating some of the exhibits to children with special needs to share the joy of creativity with them.

"The main idea of my exhibition is to remind people that animals must be loved and protected. They are the purest and most innocent creatures on earth," shared the young artist.

People's Artist Salhab Mammadov also shared his impressions of the exhibition.

"This exhibition is her inner world, filled with light, care for nature, and a special purity that can be felt in every work," he noted, emphasizing that Zeynab's works leave no doubt: they are born from sincere feeling, deep observation, and rich imagination.

"The works she created are a reflection of her soul. And the soul of a child, especially at 13, is amazingly pure. This purity, innocence, kindness – all this lives in her compositions," explained S. Mammadov, thanking the Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center for providing children with the opportunity to express themselves.

It should be noted that the exhibition was held within the framework of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the celebration of the 90th anniversary of the birth of the People’s Writer Maksud Ibrahimbayov.