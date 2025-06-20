Azerbaijan, China ratify int'l multimodal transport agreement - decree

20 June 2025 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and China have officially ratified an agreement titled "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on International Multimodal Transportation," Azernews reports.

This was confirmed by a decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The agreement, executed in Beijing on April 23, 2025, institutionalizes collaborative synergies across diverse modalities of transportation.



Subsequent to the activation of the accord, the Azerbaijan Ministry of Digital Development and Transport will be tasked with the governance of its execution, whereas the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will formally apprise China that all requisite internal protocols have been fulfilled.