Azernews.Az

Friday June 20 2025

Oil prices surge as supply tightens, geopolitical fears mount [ANALYSIS]

20 June 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)
Oil prices surge as supply tightens, geopolitical fears mount [ANALYSIS]
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

The recent uptick in oil prices amid renewed uncertainty over the U.S. role in the Iran-Israel conflict underscores a precarious truth: the global energy market remains dangerously sensitive to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. What appears on the surface as modest price fluctuations masks a deeper vulnerability — one that threatens not only economic stability but also the delicate fabric of international diplomacy. On Thursday morning, Brent crude futures nudged above $76 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more