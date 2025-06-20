Apple eyes using AI to design its chips, technology executive says

20 June 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Apple is exploring the use of generative artificial intelligence to accelerate the design of custom chips that power its devices, according to comments made by its top hardware technology executive last month, Azernews reports.

Johny Srouji, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies, shared these insights during a private speech in Belgium while accepting an award from Imec, an independent semiconductor research and development group that collaborates with many of the world’s leading chipmakers. In his speech, a recording of which was reviewed by Reuters, Srouji discussed Apple’s journey in developing custom chips, starting with the A4 chip in the iPhone in 2010 and continuing through to the latest chips that power Mac desktops and the Vision Pro headset. He emphasized that one of the key lessons Apple learned was the importance of using cutting-edge tools for chip design, including the latest software from electronic design automation (EDA) companies. The two dominant players in the EDA field, Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys, have been integrating AI into their offerings.

"EDA companies are incredibly critical in supporting our chip design complexities," Srouji said. "Generative AI techniques hold great potential for speeding up design processes, allowing us to achieve more in less time. This could provide a substantial boost to productivity."

Srouji also highlighted another critical lesson Apple learned from designing its own chips: the importance of making bold decisions and committing fully to them. When Apple transitioned its Mac computers — its longest-standing product line — from Intel’s processors to its own Apple Silicon chips in 2020, the company made a daring bet with no backup plan or contingency in place.

"Moving the Mac to Apple Silicon was a monumental bet for us," Srouji stated. "There was no backup plan, no 'split-the-lineup' strategy — we went all in, which included a massive software effort to support the transition."

Apple’s bold approach to chip development, particularly with the Apple Silicon transition, has already paid off in significant ways. The move not only improved the performance, efficiency, and security of its devices but also allowed Apple to have greater control over its hardware-software ecosystem, an advantage that competitors like Microsoft and Google are still trying to match. Apple's success with its M1 and M2 chips has further solidified its reputation in chip design, and Srouji’s team continues to push the envelope with innovations aimed at future products like the rumored AR/VR headset and next-generation Macs.