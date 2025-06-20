Azerbaijan emerges as global leader in climate diplomacy and green finance advocacy

20 June 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The world is running out of time. According to the most recent assessment by over 60 of the world's leading climate scientists, the symbolic 1.5°C global warming threshold—set as a ceiling under the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement—could be breached in as little as three years if carbon emissions continue at their current levels. This warning adds urgency to international climate diplomacy and underscores the pivotal role countries like Azerbaijan are beginning to play on the global climate stage.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.