Azerbaijan significantly increases oil exports to Croatia in 1st five months of 2025

20 June 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
From January to May 2025, Azerbaijan exported 744,700 tons of crude oil and oil products derived from bituminous minerals to Croatia, with a total value of $408.9 million, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

