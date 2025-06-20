Exports from 18 provinces of Turkiye exceed $ 1 billion

20 June 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The volume of exports from 18 provinces of Turkiye in January–May of this year surpassed 1 billion dollars. At the same time, an increase in exports was recorded across 46 provinces of the country, Azernews reports.

