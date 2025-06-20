President of Assembly of North Macedonia visits Nizami Museum of Azerbaijani Literature [PHOTOS]

20 June 2025 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia, Afrim Gashi, who arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 65th plenary session of the General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), visited the Nizami Ganjavi National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature together with his delegation.

The delegation met with academic Rafael Huseynov, Director of the National Museum and Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis.

They were briefed on the history of the museum, its exhibitions, and the rich heritage of Azerbaijani literature. The guests viewed with interest the exhibits reflecting classical literary works and the lives and creativity of prominent literary masters.

President of the Assembly of North Macedonia Afrim Gashi praised the efforts to preserve and promote Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage. He emphasized the Azerbaijani people's deep respect for literature and noted that such cultural institutions serve as important bridges for mutual understanding and cultural dialogue between nations.

The delegation was introduced to the museum’s exhibits by Tomiris Babanli, Head of the Exposition.

President Afrim Gashi wrote heartfelt remarks in the museum’s guest book, expressing his satisfaction with what he saw and noting that he gained a deeper understanding of the greatness and profound moral roots of Azerbaijani literature.

At the end of the visit, academic Rafael Huseynov presented the guests with copies of his authored publications — “The Carpets of the Literature Museum,” “Poets of Shirvan,” “Sabir’s Hour” (dedicated to the life and work of Mirza Alakbar Sabir), and “Child of Two Nations”, devoted to Mehdi Huseynzade.