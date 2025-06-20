Azerbaijan approves Cooperation Plan with China on joint promotion of Belt and Road Initiative
Azerbaijan has approved the Cooperation Plan between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on Joint Promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative, Azernews reports.
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a corresponding decree.
According to the decree, once the Cooperation Plan enters into force, the Ministry of Economy is tasked with ensuring the implementation of its provisions, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should notify the Government of the People’s Republic of China that the necessary domestic procedures for the Plan’s entry into force have been completed.
