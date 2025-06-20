Baku Piano Festival 2025 continues in vibrant art space [PHOTOS]

20 June 2025 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

The 4th Baku International Piano Festival has opened its creative journey not on a traditional concert stage, but in the vibrant and intimate setting of the Meyvi art space, where the boundaries between music and visual art beautifully dissolved, Azernews reports.

The opening event was an immersive art workshop, where live music and painting came together in an electrifying atmosphere. DJ Graf set the tone for the evening with a live set that flowed seamlessly, inspiring every brushstroke and sketch created before the eyes of an engaged audience.

In collaboration with the Arts Council Azerbaijan, the evening featured three gifted artists Huseyn Kangarli, Leyli Musayibova, and Sevyar Mammadova who painted spontaneously, channeling the music’s energy directly onto their canvases. Their creative process unfolded live, revealing how rhythm, light, and emotion can transform into vibrant visual forms.

Attendees, including painters, musicians, designers, and art enthusiasts, watched with fascination as the sounds of the DJ’s set morphed into colors and shapes, turning the event into a dynamic inspiration laboratory.

This innovative fusion of artistic disciplines brought to life a new way of experiencing creativity, where music takes on color and paintings seem to resonate with sound.

From June 14 to June 28, piano enthusiasts have a great opportunity to enjoy a diverse program of music across various genres performed by virtuosos from around the world.

The festival features concerts by renowned musicians from Austria, Brazil, Georgia, the Netherlands, Turkiye, France, and other countries.

Throughout these two weeks, residents and visitors of the capital are delighted by a rich lineup of performances catering to every taste.

Baku Piano Festival 2025 offers its audiences not only exceptional music but also art events, theatrical productions, and a literary competition.

A highlight of the festival is the "We Are the Future" concert showcasing young talents, the future leaders of the stage.

Baku Piano Festival is not only about the mastery of virtuoso performers but also about the unique atmosphere that the festival creates a space where music energizes everyone, from performers to audiences.

Each participant can find something to love: from the most discerning ear to those captivated by Brazilian rhythms or tango. May the piano inspire you!

Photo Credits: Arts Council Azerbaijan

