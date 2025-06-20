Azerbaijan's investment landscape attracts new mix of partners [ANALYSIS]

20 June 2025 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

In a region often defined by geopolitical turbulence and energy dependencies, Azerbaijan is slowly and quietly crafting a different narrative—one marked by economic confidence, policy consistency, and a widening circle of international partnerships. The latest data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals that the country attracted $1.52 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 0.7% increase from the same period last year.

