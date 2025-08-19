19 August 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The economic figures published by the Turkish Statistical Institute for the first half of 2025 tell a story far beyond mere numbers. Turkiye’s exports to Azerbaijan, reaching $1.417 billion, reflect a dynamic partnership that is anchored not only in trade but also in deep cultural, historical, and fraternal bonds. This achievement is more than a statistical development—it is a symbol of the economic destiny shared by two brotherly nations whose ties have always gone beyond ordinary state-to-state relations.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.