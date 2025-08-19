Elon Musk hails new X algorithm as an improvement, highlights upcoming AI features
Billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk praised on Saturday the new X algorithm, saying that it is "better" than the previous one.
"Am trying out the new algorithm powered by Grok 4 Mini. It's definitely better. Will require ~20k GPUs to roll out to all users and there is higher latency, but the juice is worth the squeeze," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Azernews reports.
Meanwhile, recently, Musk also revealed that X users would be able to play around with xAI Corp.'s "super fast" image and video generator, Grok Imagine, for free. He added that this feature will only be available for a limited amount of time.
