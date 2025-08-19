Rakuten, Amazon prepare separate bids to launch mobile satellite internet services in Japan

19 August 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Rakuten and Amazon are planning to submit individual proposals to offer mobile satellite internet services in Japan, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Both companies are aiming to enter the Japanese market as part of their broader strategies to compete against SpaceX’s dominant position in the satellite internet sector.

Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications is set to open applications for the service next year but has expressed a preference for domestic providers due to national security concerns.

The satellite internet service is expected to enhance connectivity in remote regions of Japan and play a vital role in disaster response efforts.

Amazon, considered SpaceX’s primary rival in satellite internet development, has declined to comment on the report.