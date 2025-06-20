Nakhchivan Cabinet of Ministers to report to President of Azerbaijan
The Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will now be directly subordinate to the President of Azerbaijan, according to a new legislative proposal, Azernews reports.
The change is outlined in the draft law titled "On the Approval of Amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic."
Under the proposed amendments, the Cabinet of Ministers of Nakhchivan will no longer report to the Supreme Assembly of the autonomous republic. Instead, its operations and procedures will be defined in coordination with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
This shift signals a significant realignment in the governance structure of Nakhchivan, further integrating the region's executive authority with the central government in Baku.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!