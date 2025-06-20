Azerbaijan elected to UNESCO Cultural Expression Committee

20 June 2025 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

The Republic of Azerbaijan has been elected as a member of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions for the period 2025-2029, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The elections took place on June 20, 2025, at UNESCO headquarters, within the framework of the 10th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

As the main executive body overseeing the implementation of the 2005 Convention, the Intergovernmental Committee has 24 members and the term of office of the members is 4 years. Azerbaijan was previously represented in the Intergovernmental Committee between 2019-2023.

The main functions of the Intergovernmental Committee, which meets annually, include promoting the objectives of the Convention, monitoring its implementation, analyzing the periodic reports of the Parties and submitting them to the Conference, preparing operational guidelines, providing relevant recommendations on issues raised by countries, as well as establishing consultation mechanisms to promote the principles of the Convention in other international forums.

The election of Azerbaijan as a member of the Committee is a clear indication of our country's consistent and purposeful policy towards the protection of cultural diversity, the promotion of freedom of cultural expression, and the strengthening of international cooperation in this area, as well as the high importance it attaches to this area.