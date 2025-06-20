Diplomats explore creative and cultural revival in Lachin [PHOTOS]

20 June 2025 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

As part of their visit to Eastern Zangezur and Garabagh, members of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visited the “Hoçazfilm” creative studio and the “Yurd” gallery in Lachin, Azernews reports.

The diplomats toured the film studio where they were introduced to various models and props used in the production of films. The visit provided an opportunity for guests to observe firsthand the region’s growing creative and cinematic potential.

At the “Yurd” gallery, the diplomats were presented with traditional Garabagh carpets. Particularly noteworthy were the handwoven carpets produced in Lachin, which garnered considerable interest. Guests witnessed a live demonstration of the carpet weaving process, including the knotting technique that defines the region’s distinctive craftsmanship.

The delegation included ambassadors, representatives of international organizations, military attachés, and nearly 100 diplomats in total.

The diplomatic mission is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

As part of their multi-day program, the diplomatic corps is scheduled to visit Shusha and Aghdam on June 21.