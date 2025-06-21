Human bone fragments found in Jabrayil’s Derzili village

21 June 2025 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

It is worth noting that Derzili village was invaded by the Armenian Armed Forces in August 1993 during the First Garabagh War, which claimed the lives of over 10,000 Azerbaijani citizens. Besides, over 4,200 Azerbaijanis went missing as a result of the First Garabagh War. The Azerbaijani Army liberated the village in 2020, together with all territories adjacent to Garabagh during the Second Garabagh War. Following the Second War, several mass graves were unearthed, and the identity of some missing persons was clarified.

Azernews reports that law enforcement officers have started an investigation regarding the issue.

On June 20, fragments resembling human bones were discovered in Derzili village, Jabrayil district.

