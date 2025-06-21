Listening to loud music with headphones can increase risk of dementia

21 June 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Regular use of headphones can increase the risk of dementia. However, adjusting one common setting can help reduce this risk, Azernews reports.

Dr. Beibing Chen, known on social media as @doctor.bing, recently shared his insights on how our daily habits—especially those involving hearing—can negatively affect the health of millions of people.

Dr. Chen emphasized that loud music is harmful not only to the ears but also to the brain. He explained, "Even mild hearing loss doubles the risk of dementia, while severe hearing loss increases it fivefold. This is because when the brain struggles to process sound, it reallocates resources from other cognitive functions, such as thinking and memory, which accelerates cognitive decline."

The Alzheimer’s Society also points out that hearing loss may increase the risk of developing dementia and could even be an early indicator of the condition. They stress the importance of regular hearing checkups.

The neurologist further noted that sounds over 85 decibels—such as the noise from urban transport—can cause hearing damage over time. Exposure to sounds above 100 dB, like those at loud concerts or from headphones at maximum volume, can lead to permanent hearing loss in as little as 15 minutes.

A study also found that the areas of the brain responsible for processing sound are particularly vulnerable to damage. The good news is that reducing the volume of your headphones or taking regular breaks from listening to music can help protect your hearing.

Harvard Medical School experts confirm that sound levels below 70 dB are unlikely to cause significant harm to the ears. The World Health Organization echoes this advice, recommending that you keep your device's volume below 60 percent of the maximum to ensure long-term ear health.

It's not just music that can damage your hearing. Everyday sounds, like the hum of traffic or construction noise, can contribute to long-term hearing damage. So, even if you're not blasting music in your headphones, protecting your ears from environmental noise is crucial for overall brain health!