Azerbaijan's tea traditions showcased at UNESCO headquarters [PHOTOS]

21 June 2025 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

International Tea Day has been celebrated at UNESCO headquarters, Azernews reports.

The event, organized by UNESCO, was attended by the Permanent Delegation Azerbaijan to UNESCO, which helped in setting up the Azerbaijani tea stand, prepared by the French-Azerbaijani Dialogue Association and the Togrul Narimanbayov Association.

Visitors to the Azerbaijani stand were treated to tea and national sweets.

Participants in the 4th International Tea Day included countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Morocco, Turkiye, Sri Lanka, China, and Mongolia.

Tea tables were organized in accordance with each country's traditions. The stands of Azerbaijan and Turkiye received the most attention.

In the artistic part of the event, national musical performances from the participating countries were presented.

International Tea Day is observed annually on May 21. The resolution was adopted on December 21, 2019, and calls on the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to lead the observance of the day.

International Tea Day draws attention to the long history and deep cultural and economic significance of tea worldwide.

Tea Day promotes and fosters collective actions to implement activities in favour of the sustainable production and consumption of tea and raise awareness of its importance in fighting hunger and poverty.