Beijing builds quiet bridges across Central Asia and Caucasus

21 June 2025 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

By opening a new railway link from Zhejiang, China, to the Turkmenbashi Port on the Caspian Sea, Beijing has taken another quiet but meaningful step toward reshaping the geography of global trade. The launch of the freight train from Jinhua — one of the most economically vibrant cities in China’s eastern province — to Turkmenistan not only symbolizes deepening logistical connectivity, but also highlights the growing importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor.

