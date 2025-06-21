American officials praise Azerbaijan’s support at border checkpoint

21 June 2025 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Mark Hernandez, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy, and a group of Embassy staff visited the Astara border crossing point in southern Azerbaijan today, Azernews reports, citing the U.S. embassy.

It was stated that the U.S. Embassy highly appreciates Azerbaijan's continued support in assisting U.S. citizens entering the country.

“The safety of American citizens and their secure entry into the country remains our highest priority,” the statement said.

To recall, the development comes in the aftermath of a significant military escalation between Israel and Iran.

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Iran, reportedly killing several high-ranking Iranian officials, including the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Hossein Salami, and Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Commander Gholam Ali Rashid, as well as six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

Later that same evening, Iran retaliated with “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel, including major population centers such as Tel Aviv. The strikes caused extensive destruction and civilian casualties.

Amid the turmoil, Azerbaijan played a key logistical and humanitarian role. Over 600 individuals, including foreign nationals, were safely evacuated through the Astara border checkpoint — a critical passage on the Azerbaijani-Iranian frontier.

Azerbaijan’s assistance has been acknowledged as a vital contribution to regional coordination efforts during a rapidly deteriorating security crisis.