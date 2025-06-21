Azercell welcomes World Champions [PHOTOS]

21 June 2025 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

On June 18, Azercell hosted the Azerbaijan national minifootball team, the champions of the 2025 Minifootball World Cup. The event marked a moment of national pride and highlighted Azercell’s continued support for the team since 2022. Attended by the management of the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation and Azercell, the gathering underscored the strong partnership between the two organizations and celebrated the national team’s historic achievement on the global stage.

Sona Abbasova, Director of Azercell’s Corporate and Marketing Communications Department, and Orkhan Huseynov, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation, addressed the guests.

“The victory of our national team is a source of immense pride for the whole country,” said Sona Abbasova. “Azercell has always believed in the power of sports to unite, inspire, and uplift, and we are honored to stand beside our champions on this remarkable day.”

Orkhan Huseynov, expressed his appreciation for Azercell’s contribution to the development of minifootbal in Azerbaijan: “Azercell’s continuous support and collaboration since 2022 have played a key role in shaping today’s success. We hope this strong partnership will continue in the future.”

As the event concluded, members of the national team and Azercell’s football team exchanged jerseys, reinforcing the spirit of teamwork and shared success.

It is worth noting that on June 1, at the National Gymnastics Arena, the Azerbaijan national team defeated Hungary 4–2 in the final match of the 2025 Minifootball World Cup, securing first place among 32 participating teams.

Azercell Telecom congratulates the national team on this outstanding achievement and wishes them continued success in future tournaments.