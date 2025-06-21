Preliminary amendment proposed to constitution of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

21 June 2025 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The amendment to the preamble of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was discussed today at the Milli Majlis (Parliament) session, reflected in the draft law titled “On Approval of Amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” Azernews reports.

The current preamble states that the foundations of Nakhchivan’s autonomy were established by the international treaties of March 16, 1921 (Moscow Treaty) and October 13, 1921 (Treaty of Kars). These treaties reaffirmed that Nakhchivan is an integral part of Azerbaijan and defined its territorial boundaries. Since March 16, 1921, Nakhchivan was successively named the Nakhchivan Soviet Socialist Republic, from June 16, 1923, the Nakhchivan region, from February 9, 1924, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic, and from November 17, 1990, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The first Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic was adopted in 1926, followed by the second in 1937, and the third in 1978. The basis of the current Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, adopted by a nationwide referendum on November 12, 1995.

The draft law emphasises that the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is an inseparable part of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It further states that the Constitution of Nakhchivan is based on the principles established in the Declaration on the Restoration of State Independence of Azerbaijan dated August 30, 1991, the Constitutional Act on the State Independence of Azerbaijan dated October 18, 1991, and the Constitution adopted at the November 12, 1995 nationwide referendum.

The draft law was put to a vote and approved in its first reading.